Newcastle United's injury list is starting to look better following several fitness boosts over the past week.

The Magpies have welcomed Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson back on the pitch in the last two matches against Arsenal and Blackburn Rovers. Martin Dubravka also recovered from illness to help Newcastle progress to the FA Cup quarter-final with a penalty shootout win at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

But the penalty win at Blackburn saw Newcastle defender Sven Botman rested for the match. While the defender hasn't picked up a new injury, his absence was injury-related after he missed almost three months due to an ACL issue earlier in the season.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: "[Botman] is still working back to his best levels. We are monitoring his knee and hope it can adapt to Premier League football. It was a significant injury.

"To play Premier League football you have to be at peak condition. He is fit to play. We are hopeful in a few weeks he will be back to his best."

After the match, Howe explained the 24-year-old's absence.

"He was just rested today," he said. "We feel Sven would benefit more from training than being involved today."

Next up for Newcastle is Wolverhampton Wanderers at home at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) followed by a Monday night trip to Chelsea on March 11 (8pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass and on the verge of returning. Expected return: Wolves (H) - 02/03

2 . Nick Pope (shoulder) Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United in December and required surgery. Eddie Howe has said the goalkeeper is still a number of weeks away. Expected return: Everton (H) - 03/04

3 . Callum Wilson (chest) Wilson managed to complete 90 minutes at Nottingham Forest but ended the match with his arm in a makeshift sling. It has since been revealed the striker suffered a pectoral injury in his chest and has undergone surgery. Expected return: Burnley (A) - 04/05