The 22-year-old arrived at St James’s Park on Monday evening to finalise his £35million move to Newcastle from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Botman is understood to have signed a five-year deal at Newcastle, ending his two-year stay at Lille.

After passing his Newcastle medical, Botman took to Instagram to post an emotional goodbye message to his soon-to-be former club.

“Really grateful that I’ve worn the LOSC badge for two years, it has been an incredible journey with two big trophies and memories I will never forget.

“Merci LOSC pour tous! [Thank you LOSC for everything].”

The post was accompanied by highlights of Botman’s time at Lille, including the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title win.