Sven Botman pushes for Newcastle United recall as Paolo Maldini makes admission

AC Milan director Maldini had hoped to sign Sven Botman, but the defender headed to Tyneside after his club, which was limited to one big signing, was outbid.

“To tell the truth, we tried to sign Botman,” Maldini told La Gazetta dello Sport. “Had we signed him, we would have gotten an attacking midfielder on loan. The idea was not to sign average footballers and sign exciting prospects. Charles (De Ketelaere, signed from Club Brugge) is among them.”

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

Meanwhile, Botman was left out of Newcastle’s starting XI before the international break – and the 22-year-old pulled out of Holland’s Under-21 squad to “focus on his club” in response.