Sven Botman pushes for Newcastle United recall as Paolo Maldini makes admission
Paolo Maldini has reflected on losing out to Newcastle United in the transfer market.
AC Milan director Maldini had hoped to sign Sven Botman, but the defender headed to Tyneside after his club, which was limited to one big signing, was outbid.
“To tell the truth, we tried to sign Botman,” Maldini told La Gazetta dello Sport. “Had we signed him, we would have gotten an attacking midfielder on loan. The idea was not to sign average footballers and sign exciting prospects. Charles (De Ketelaere, signed from Club Brugge) is among them.”
Meanwhile, Botman was left out of Newcastle’s starting XI before the international break – and the 22-year-old pulled out of Holland’s Under-21 squad to “focus on his club” in response.
A statement from his country’s football association read: “Botman has indicated to coach Erwin van de Looi that he wants to focus on his club during the international match in September, and therefore not make himself available.”