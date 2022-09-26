News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sven Botman pushes for Newcastle United recall as Paolo Maldini makes admission

Paolo Maldini has reflected on losing out to Newcastle United in the transfer market.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:24 pm

AC Milan director Maldini had hoped to sign Sven Botman, but the defender headed to Tyneside after his club, which was limited to one big signing, was outbid.

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United midfielder reveals why he signed new contract amid Leeds United...

“To tell the truth, we tried to sign Botman,” Maldini told La Gazetta dello Sport. “Had we signed him, we would have gotten an attacking midfielder on loan. The idea was not to sign average footballers and sign exciting prospects. Charles (De Ketelaere, signed from Club Brugge) is among them.”

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Botman was left out of Newcastle’s starting XI before the international break – and the 22-year-old pulled out of Holland’s Under-21 squad to “focus on his club” in response.

A statement from his country’s football association read: “Botman has indicated to coach Erwin van de Looi that he wants to focus on his club during the international match in September, and therefore not make himself available.”

AC Milan