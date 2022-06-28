Sven Botman reacts to Newcastle United signing with message to supporters

Sven Botman has signed for Newcastle United
Botman has agreed a five-year contract at St James’s Park and the transfer is expected to be formally ratified later this week.
It is understood that Lille agreed a £35million deal for Newcastle to sign Botman last Friday but are yet to confirm his departure.
Following Newcastle’s announcement, Botman took to Instagram to react to his arrival.
The 22-year-old was shown holding up a Newcastle shirt at St James’s Park along with his friends and family.
The caption read: “Official✅ Happy to be part of the Magpies family! 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻!”
Botman flew directly to Newcastle from his holiday in Majorca on Monday to complete his medical.
Newcastle’s first-team are expected to return for pre-season training on Friday.