Sven Botman reacts to Newcastle United signing with message to supporters

Sven Botman has signed for Newcastle United

Botman has agreed a five-year contract at St James’s Park and the transfer is expected to be formally ratified later this week.

It is understood that Lille agreed a £35million deal for Newcastle to sign Botman last Friday but are yet to confirm his departure.

Following Newcastle’s announcement, Botman took to Instagram to react to his arrival.

The 22-year-old was shown holding up a Newcastle shirt at St James’s Park along with his friends and family.

The caption read: “Official✅ Happy to be part of the Magpies family! 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻!”

Botman flew directly to Newcastle from his holiday in Majorca on Monday to complete his medical.