Sven Botman's encouraging view on Newcastle United move
Sven Botman is ready to swap Champions League football for a relegation battle – if Newcastle United can agree a fee with Lille.
The club is finalising a £12million move for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, who arrived on Tyneside today. The 31-year-old, due to undergo a medical, will be the first player to sign for the club since it was sold in a £305million deal in October.
Newcastle, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are also looking to sign a centre-half in this month’s transfer window, and Lille’s Botman, 21, is a target for the relegation-threatened club, which is 19th in the Premier League table at the halfway point of the season.
Lille are in the last 16 of the Champions League, but the Gazette understands that the Holland Under-21 international, also linked with AC Milan, is open to a move to United.
However, Botman's club rate him in the £30million-bracket, and the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.