Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late Allan Saint-Maximin stunner cancelled out Ruben Neves’ first half opener to see the game end 1-1 and continue Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season.

It was Botman’s third successive Premier League start for Newcastle, who have drawn their last three matches in the top flight.

While the Dutch centre-back was ‘happy’ to help his side win another point, he felt the controlling nature of the second half performance deserved all three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had some big chances at the end of the game,” Botman admitted. “Overall, we deserved to win today. It was a difficult start for us but we controlled the game very well.

“We had some problems in the final third to get good chances and they were dangerous with the attacks, with the counters, because they had fast attackers.

"Unfortunately we didn’t get the three points today, it felt like we could have got it. We’re happy with one but could have got three.

Sven Botman of Newcastle United is put under pressure by Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We are happy that we are still unbeaten but we want to win games, it’s a good start but we’re looking for a win.”

Botman also got a front row seat to Saint-Maximin’s goal as he instinctively moved out of the way just in time for the Frenchman to volley home from the edge of the box.

"I was up front the time that Maxi scored and I was just thinking what everyone was thinking which is ‘what an amazing goal’,” the £35million summer signing told The Gazette. “We are very happy with him to make this goal for us and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“After their goal we were pretty much dominating but having difficulty creating chances but the last 10, 15 minutes we were really knocking on the door and finally got the goal.”

The draw takes The Magpies to seventh in the Premier League table with six points from their opening four games.