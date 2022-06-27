Sven Botman’s one-word reaction confirms Newcastle United arrival

The 22-year-old is set to finalise his £35million transfer from Lille and become The Magpies’ third major summer signing.

Botman has been a long-term target of Newcastle since the club’s £300million takeover last year.

And after failing to sign the defender in January, it looks as though they have finally got their man.

Botman had been on holiday in Majorca and flew directly to Newcastle on Monday morning for his medical.

And upon arriving at Newcastle International Airport, Botman posted a black and white photograph on Instagram showing the plane on the ground along with the caption ‘showtime’.

Botman has been active on Instagram throughout Newcastle’s well-documented pursuit with the Netherlands Under-21 international previously ‘liking’ several posts linking him with a move to Tyneside.