Sven Botman's reaction to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United selection call revealed
Sven Botman has pulled out of Holland’s Under-21 squad – after losing his place in Newcastle United’s team.
Botman, signed from Lille this summer for £35million, was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
Read More
On his decision to recall Dan Burn, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I just feel his leadership skills and his experience, we need that in our team at the moment. Sven’s going to be an outstanding player, and will play many, many games for this club. We love him to bits, but Dan just gets the nod at the moment.”
Most Popular
Botman has responded by telling his country that he wants to “focus on his club” during the international break.
A statement from his country football association read: “Sven Botman will not join the Dutch Juniors this international period. Botman has indicated to Jong Oranje coach Erwin van de Looi that he wants to focus on his club during the international match in September and therefore not make himself available.”