Sven Botman's reaction to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United selection call revealed

Botman, signed from Lille this summer for £35million, was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

On his decision to recall Dan Burn, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I just feel his leadership skills and his experience, we need that in our team at the moment. Sven’s going to be an outstanding player, and will play many, many games for this club. We love him to bits, but Dan just gets the nod at the moment.”

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

Botman has responded by telling his country that he wants to “focus on his club” during the international break.