The former Portuguese international has been Botman’s centre-back partner in France for the past two seasons.

But Botman is set to leave Lille this summer with Newcastle United and AC Milan going head-to-head for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Lille's Portuguese defender Jose Fonte, Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports from Italy claim Milan’s interest has cooled due to Lille’s asking price for the Dutch defender.

Newcastle have also been growing frustrated in their pursuit of Botman having previously offered £30million only for Lille to demand a higher fee.

Now, Fonte has suggested that Newcastle are in pole position to sign his teammate.

On Wednesday morning, Fonte was asked about Botman’s future prior to going on air on talkSPORT. According to presenter Jim White, Fonte responded: “Watch out for Newcastle on that one.”