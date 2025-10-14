Newcastle United latest news: Alexander Isak’s international goal drought continued as Sweden were beaten by Kosovo.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson is under pressure as boss of the Swedish national team after yet another defeat on Monday night.

Sweden were beaten by Kosovo at home to leave them stranded at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group and in need of a miracle to qualify for next summer’s tournament. Sweden were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland on Friday night and in desperate need of a win against Kosovo in Gothenburg to keep their hopes of featuring in the USA, Canada and Mexico alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a sole strike by Fisnik Asllani in the 32nd minute was enough for Kosovo to seal all three points. Speaking post-match to Viaplay, Tomasson issued a defiant message about his future, despite rising pressure from sections of the media.

“I have a contract with SvFF and we are in the middle of the qualifiers,” Tomasson said following the defeat to Kosovo. “It wasn't a good evening. It was a terrible result.

“But I expect to stay. I don't think the players have lost faith in tactics.”

Sweden’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup now rest on an unlikely set of results during the November international break. Sweden also have an opportunity to qualify due to their performance in the Nations League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Alexander Isak defence

One of the main reasons for Sweden’s underperformance during their qualifying campaign is the lack of goals from their strikers. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were big money signings for the Premier League’s current top two during the summer, but neither have been firing whilst on international duty.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Gyokeres and Isak played every minute of Sweden’s matches against Switzerland and Kosovo, but both fired blanks. Isak’s goal during their 5-1 rout of Northern Ireland back in March 2025 was the last time either player netted for their national team and you have to go back to November 2024 for the last time Gyokeres scored under Tomasson.

The Arsenal man, though, has scored three times for the Gunners this season in the Premier League. Isak, meanwhile, has yet to net for Liverpool in the league as he continues to build his fitness levels after missing the majority of pre-season training.

Speaking about Isak’s fitness earlier this month, Tomasson admitted he would have to monitor the striker’s minutes and that despite his lack of gametime affecting his sharpness in front of goal, he was happy at how Isak has been handled by his club so far this season: “You need six weeks in a pre-season,” Tomasson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First you play 45 minutes, then 60 minutes, 75 minutes and 90 minutes. Then you need another three weeks to be at your best. That’s normal.

“We can’t change the situation. I’m just happy that Liverpool are doing the same thing I would have done.

“You can see that with Newcastle and Yoane Wissa, who came in instead of Isak. He played international matches with Congo straight away and is now injured. He is still injured.

“That’s also a reason why we couldn’t play him (Isak) so much last month. We need a good Isak this month and next month. That’s how we plan, while Liverpool have done really well.”