Swedish star opens up on Premier League after 'holding talks' with Newcastle United and Leeds

FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste has been linked with Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

The Sweden international features on a long list of names to be linked with the Magpies this summer, though it is understood the interest is genuine.

Any potential deal however can all but be ruled out before tonight’s 11pm deadline. Indeed, Steve Bruce ruled out any permanent arrivals after the club “broke all the rules” to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal for £25million.

Reports in Denmark say the 22-year-old has ‘spoken’ to Newcastle, Leeds and Brentford but no move has materialised, suggesting he is likely to stay put at Midtjylland for the time being.

Cajuste admitted he has been “counting down the hours” until the window shuts but was open about his ambition to play in England’s top-flight.

The £12m-rated midfielder told SVT Sport: "It has been an interesting summer for me with a lot of rumours and talks. It is no big news that I feel ready for a new step.

"The amounts are completely crazy, but at the same time nice to know that you are valued so highly. I take that as motivation to work even harder.

“I’m trying not to think about it but it’s impossible not to do so. You keep track of the days and count down the hours. At the same time, I try to stay focused.

“There is almost nothing bigger than the Premier League, it would be really nice to take on that challenge. Like so many others, playing there has been a childhood dream.”

