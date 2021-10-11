talkSPORT pundit says Harry Kane to Newcastle United is 'realistic' following takeover

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their sides fifth goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match between Tottenham Hotspur and NS Mura at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was expected to leave his boyhood club over the summer with Manchester City keen on the purchase, however Daniel Levy stuck to his guns and the England international has remained a Spurs player since.

However, it is likely that Kane will be linked with a move away from the capital once again next summer and talkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose believes it would be realistic for the forward to join Newcastle United.

“Say Daniel Levy puts on another ridiculous fee that no-one else is going to pay,” Ambrose told talkSPORT. “And Newcastle say, ‘there is £150 million, we will match that.

“Who has more chance of winning a trophy? Tottenham or Newcastle now? Everyone is going to say (Newcastle) because they have got a project. They have got ambition. So, that could be realistic.”

After 17 years with Spurs, Kane made it clear over the summer that he wished to finally depart his boyhood club in search of the trophies and success that match his talent and ambitions.

The current Premier league champions Man City seemed like the perfect destination for the 28-year-old, but now that the Magpies’ takeover has been completed Pep Guardiola’s side could face a battle to snap up the striker – with Kane currently at 20/1 to make the switch to Tyneside during the January transfer window.

Levy has made it clear he wishes to keep his star man at the club, however if Newcastle were to secure such a big money signing from a ‘big six’ club like Spurs then shockwaves would be sent through the Premier League.

On the potential move, Ambrose’s fellow pundit Rory Jennings said: “Can you imagine the statement that makes to the Premier League – if Newcastle United take a player from Tottenham?

That would upset the entire equilibrium of the Premier League and the way we know it and I suppose that's what they are trying to do.”

Since the Magpies’ £300 million takeover was completed last week, the Tyneside club have been linked with a host of huge names such as Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Aaron Ramsey.