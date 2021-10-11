talkSPORT pundit says it is IMPOSSIBLE for Newcastle United to be relegated from the Premier League this season

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Allan Saint-Maximin during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Newcastle United currently sit 19th in the Premier League without a win from their opening seven matches, however their recently completed takeover has brought some positivity and excitement to St. James’ Park.

It is likely that the Magpies’ new owners will be keen to bring in their own manager to replace Steve Bruce, who has spent two years with his boyhood club, however talkSPORT pundit Rory Jennings believes Newcastle would have had enough to survive even if they hadn’t been taken over.

" [Callum] Wilson, [Allan] Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock... there's enough there already there to probably survive with somebody who in my opinion is out of his depth in charge in Steve Bruce,” Jennings told talkSPORT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates with a fan after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I feel like that they would probably survive with the players that they have even with Ashley and Bruce leading the charge.

“Remove the two biggest issues to their future success in Ashley and Bruce, remove that from the equation, add a load of money and an elite level manager, it's impossible that we are talking about Newcastle United in the relegation zone."

Saint-Maximin has been Newcastle’s shining star this season, despite the side’s poor results. The Frenchman has two goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances and fans will be hoping the arrival of the new owners will give them a boost in keeping Saint-Maximin at the club.

Ashley and Bruce were heavily criticised during their time on Tyneside and with the latter soon to follow out the door, supporters will be expecting high investment and big names to transform them into a side that can compete with the very best – though the likes of Saint-Maximin, Wilson and Willock are likely to have already earned themselves lengthy stays even under new ownership.