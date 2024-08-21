A very busy few days at the end of June on Tyneside saw Newcastle United lose two of their brightest prospects to satisfy PSR. Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson have joined Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, whilst goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos have moved to St James’ Park.

Lloyd Kelly has joined from Bournemouth whilst Lewis Hall had his loan move from Chelsea turned into a permanent deal. However, with July having now been and gone, Newcastle’s season has now begun with just Will Osula added to Howe’s squad following that chaotic end to June.

Newcastle United are in the market for a centre-back this summer and have been linked with a move for Marc Guehi. However, as talks fail to progress over a move for the Crystal Palace man, the Magpies may look elsewhere for defensive recruitments and have most recently been linked with a move for Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

They may also look for a right-winger before the summer window comes to an end and have been linked with a host of players for that role - including Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like following the end of the summer window based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope has been brilliant since signing from Burnley and will be pushing to remain as Newcastle's no.1 next season if he can stay fit. The new signings will likely act as cover for him.

Tino Livramento impressed in his debut season at St James' Park and may stake a claim to be Newcastle United's starting right-back next season.

Fabian Schar - Despite being sent off on opening day, Schar is still a quality player and someone that will have a big role to play this season.