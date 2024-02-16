Newcastle United... the club where something is always going on. Just as the Magpies' fortunes with results and injuries appear to be improving, the Dan Ashworth bombshell lands.

It is widely reported that Manchester United are going to approach the 52-year-old to become their new sporting director. The news has left a sour taste for Toon supporters, with Ashworth yet to hit the two-year milestone at St James' Park.

As director of football, Ashworth's job was to oversee sporting affairs - including transfers. High-profile stars who came under his watch include Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

But Newcastle now seem as though they will have to look beyond the former FA man when preparations for this summer begin. Could the Magpies turn to the bargain basement?

Financial restrictions continue to cripple Newcastle - and other Premier League clubs - despite having the richest owners in world football. The purse strings are likely to be loosened once the balance sheet refreshes in July but there could still be room for one or two freebies if the right deal can be made.

Signing a free transfer would allow Newcastle to shift funds elsewhere, with improvements needed across the pitch. Shields Gazette has profiled 13 players approaching the end of their contract who United could sign this summer.

1 . Federico Redondo The Argentinos Juniors talent is not available for a free transfer until December 31. Should Newcastle wish to do business earlier, they could do so for a cut-price fee. Photo Sales

2 . Guido Rodriguez A member of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup. Newcastle need a defensive midfielder - could he be the man? Photo Sales

3 . Wilfried Ndidi Another holding midfielder, this time with premier League experience. Contract negotiations could resume if, as expected, Leicester achieve promotion. Photo Sales