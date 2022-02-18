Matt Targett's tongue-in-cheek comment following Newcastle United's win leaves Aston Villa fans fuming
Matt Targett has joked about taking credit for Newcastle United’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
The 26-year-old left-back was forced to sit out the win as he was unable to play against his parent club whilst on loan.
But he was able to provide some insider knowledge to head coach Eddie Howe ahead of the match.
“I would like to say I'm the tactical genius, it was all me that helped Newcastle win!” Targett joked on talkSPORT.
“But to be fair, the manager asked a few questions [about Aston Villa] and I answered some. I didn't want to give too much away, he knows what he's doing!”
Although Targett’s comments were meant in jest, some Villa fans have hit out at the full-back on Twitter as a result.
@_JamesCowell: “The Geordies can have him.”
@LincolnClarets: “This is why I have trust issues.”
@themightyi21: “Don’t want to see this mug anywhere near VP ever again.”
@DanSmith_98: “Stick him in the under 23s when he gets back.”
@AstonDrilla: “He was obviously going to help out Eddie Howe and Newcastle in any way he could, but boasting about it in the press shows no respect for the Villa fans that stood by him in his utterly average 3 years at Villa.”
@AVFCZook: “That's well and truly the nail in the coffin.”
@TheVillaFan2: “Can safely say we’ll never see this fella in a Villa shirt again and honestly completely indifferent, not a bad player or seemingly bad person but pretty bland overall.”
@doc3d: “Does this idiot not realise he’ll be back at Villa in the summer?”