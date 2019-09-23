South Sheilds' players celebrate scoring in their weekend win.

Team of the week: The Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields players who shone

South Shields were the stand out performers at the weekend as both Newcastle United and Sunderland laboured to draws against Brighton and Bolton.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 12:50 pm

But how did their players rate? Here’s our Gazette weekend XI – with the Mariners featuring very highly after a stunning win over Basford United. Scroll down and click through the pages as we name our team of the weekend:

1. Myles Boney - 8

Made a couple of really important saves as South Shields sealed an away win and their sixth clean sheet of the season.

Photo: Kev Wilson

2. Jordan Hunter - 9

A man of the match performance and a goal for the right-back, on loan from Sunderland.

Photo: Kev Wilson

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Brilliantly cleared a shot from Connolly off the line to earn United a point at St James's Park.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

4. Jordan Willis - 6

Sunderland’s most convincing defender again, dealing with balls over the top and into the channel as well as anyone. Tentative in possession, though the movement in front of him wasn’t great.

Photo: Frank Reid

