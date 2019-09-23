Team of the week: The Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields players who shone
South Shields were the stand out performers at the weekend as both Newcastle United and Sunderland laboured to draws against Brighton and Bolton.
By Liam Kennedy
But how did their players rate? Here’s our Gazette weekend XI – with the Mariners featuring very highly after a stunning win over Basford United. Scroll down and click through the pages as we name our team of the weekend: