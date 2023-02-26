Saturday night in London was a sea of black-and-white as Newcastle United supporters descended on the capital.

As fans prepared for Newcastle’s first major cup final since 1999 - and the team’s first appearance in a cup match at the new Wembley, supporters took to the streets and iconic London landmarks to enjoy their day in the capital.

Trafalgar Square was one of the places Newcastle fans congregated at on Saturday night as they showed their love and support for their team.

Chants of ‘Tell me ma’ and ‘We’ve got Bruno in the middle’ rang around the capital as fans soaked in the pre-match party atmosphere before the match day nerves kicked in.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best photos of Newcastle United fans from Trafalgar Square.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok pages for all the very best fan videos from London and beyond.

1 . Scarves out The sight of thousands of scarves at Wembley will not to be missed Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Flags and bottles Flags and empty beer bottles were not an uncommon sight on Saturday night Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Wrapped up It was a chilly night in the capital, but that didn't stop the party atmosphere Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Howay the Lads Newcastle will be roared on by 33,000 fans at Wembley Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales