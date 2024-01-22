A pundit has handed heavy praise to a Newcastle United target - meanwhile, they've been priced out of a move for one of the other players in their sights.

With just over a week remaining in the 2024 January transfer window, Newcastle United have yet to bring any new faces to St. James' Park this month. It has been an unusually quiet window for the Toon, given the financial resources at their disposal - but there is plenty of time for them to dip their toes in the water.

A well-known pundit has given heavy praise to a player that the Magpies are believed to be interested - meanwhile, they have been priced out of a move for another player who is in the their sights. Let's take a quick look at the two players in question.

Gary Lineker praises Florian Wirtz

Suffice to say, Gary Lineker is a fan of German wonderkid Florian Wirtz. He recently handed some lofty praise to the Newcastle target, saying 'he has got so much talent' and 'he looks a little bit special to me'.

On The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: "Have you seen much of Florian Wirtz? 20-year-old German, he plays high up on the left hand side. He is going to be a player. I’m telling you. I have seen him play a few times now and he has got so much talent.

"I really like him. I think he has played 18 times for the German national team. He looks a little bit special to me. Certainly one to look out for in the Euros this summer as well as this particular season."

Newcastle 'cannot afford' Ederson

Newcastle are believed to be interested in a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is valued at around £30 million by the Italian club - however, the Toon 'cannot afford' to sign him this month, according to Football Insider.

