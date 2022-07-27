Elliot Anderson’s short term future at Newcastle United has been a much discussed subject this summer.

The 19-year-old impressed on loan for Bristol Rovers last season and has attracted interest from a host of Championship, League One and Scottish Premiership clubs keen to take him on loan.

But Anderson has played a key role in Newcastle’s pre-season schedule so far leading to suggestions that he would remain part of the first-team set-up for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

And The Telegraph have now reported that head coach Eddie Howe has already signalled his intentions to keep Anderson rather than sending him out on loan - despite the well documented interest.

The teenage midfielder made his competitive first-team debut for Newcastle in the FA Cup as a substitute against Arsenal in January 2021. He then came off the bench in a Premier League match against The Gunners later that month.

He is yet to feature for the first-team in a competitive match since as he still awaits his first senior start for the club.

1. Luton Town The Hatters were interested in loaning Anderson back in January before he completed a temporary switch to Bristol Rovers. Photo Sales

2. Bristol Rovers Bristol Rovers are keen to loan Anderson once again given the success of his loan spell last season. The midfielder scored the crucial goal that secured League Two automatic promotion for The Gas. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

3. Bristol City Anderson has also been linked with a return to Bristol with Championship side Bristol City. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Hearts Edinburgh news has recently linked Hearts with a potential move for Anderson. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales