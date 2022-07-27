The 19-year-old impressed on loan for Bristol Rovers last season and has attracted interest from a host of Championship, League One and Scottish Premiership clubs keen to take him on loan.
But Anderson has played a key role in Newcastle’s pre-season schedule so far leading to suggestions that he would remain part of the first-team set-up for the 2022-23 Premier League season.
And The Telegraph have now reported that head coach Eddie Howe has already signalled his intentions to keep Anderson rather than sending him out on loan - despite the well documented interest.
The teenage midfielder made his competitive first-team debut for Newcastle in the FA Cup as a substitute against Arsenal in January 2021. He then came off the bench in a Premier League match against The Gunners later that month.
He is yet to feature for the first-team in a competitive match since as he still awaits his first senior start for the club.