The 10 players who could impress for Newcastle United this season

The Magpies’ main plan of attack revolves around the exquisite skill set of Allan Saint-Maxmin and the ice-cool finishing ability of Callum Wilson.

If the pair are not firing then Newcastle often struggle to create and finish chances - not a good recipe for success.

There was a great desire to see new players come into the squad this summer as well, however, those wishes fell on deaf ears and only Joe Willock was brought into the club to play a role in the first-team.

With deadline day now passed, the United squad has been formalised and despite all the doom and gloom, there is a squad of players waiting to impress this season.

So who could these players be and who do we think could potentially make the step-up and impress for Newcastle this season?

1. Elliot Anderson The youngster has been on the fringes of the Newcastle first-team for a while now but a hip-injury has stalled his aims to become a regular feature. After rejecting a loan approach from Luton Town for Anderson, hopes are high at Newcastle that he can finally make an impact. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Jacob Murphy Steve Bruce has settled on a 5-3-2 formation and Newcastle have no 'natural' right wing-back in the squad. Hopefully Murphy, who has been impressive so far, can fill that void and the boyhood Newcastle fan can nail down a starting-spot. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

3. Freddie Woodman Woodman has been handed a golden opportunity to stake his claim to be Newcastle's no.1 this season. After numerous loan-spells away from the club, could this be Woodman's year to make that spot his own? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

4. Ryan Fraser After a disappointing first season on Tyneside, Fraser will hope to stay injury-free and become the great attacking-threat that he showed whilst at Bournemouth. Fraser has all the ability to take some of the workload off Allan Saint-Maximin and be a jewel in Newcastle's attacking crown. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)