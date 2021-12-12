Ayoze Perez.

Brendan Rodgers was without seven players for Thursday night’s Europa League defeat to Napoli through Covid-19 and illness. Former United forward Perez missed the game along with Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell.

Rodgers has also been without Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (broken leg) and James Justin (knee). Rodgers said: “I want the players to play. We won’t find excuses unless we get to an absolutely critical stage. We want to play football games. We will recover, and look to get back out there on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe reported no new injury concerns ahead of the Premier League game. Howe said: “No, couple of knocks and niggles, nothing outstanding. I think Fabian Schar had a rib problem earlier in the week, and missed a bit of training, but hopefully he’ll be OK.”

