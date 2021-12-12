The 10 senior players Leicester City could be without against Newcastle United due to Covid-19, illness and injury
Ayoze Perez is among the Leicester City players set to miss this afternoon’s game against Newcastle United.
Brendan Rodgers was without seven players for Thursday night’s Europa League defeat to Napoli through Covid-19 and illness. Former United forward Perez missed the game along with Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell.
Rodgers has also been without Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (broken leg) and James Justin (knee). Rodgers said: “I want the players to play. We won’t find excuses unless we get to an absolutely critical stage. We want to play football games. We will recover, and look to get back out there on Sunday.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe reported no new injury concerns ahead of the Premier League game. Howe said: “No, couple of knocks and niggles, nothing outstanding. I think Fabian Schar had a rib problem earlier in the week, and missed a bit of training, but hopefully he’ll be OK.”