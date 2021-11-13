Eddie Howe has some big decisions to make at Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As Howe begins to implement his plans and vision for his tenure at Newcastle, one thing on the horizon is the contract renewals of eleven players.

No one knows just yet what an Eddie Howe-Newcastle United team will look like either now or in the future, however, it is clear that some big decisions will need to be made of how Newcastle progress into the future – and which players they take along for the journey.

Here, using data taken from Tranfermarkt, we have listed all eleven players that are out of contract at St James’s Park before the end of the 2022/23 season and look at whether or not they may feature is Howe’s plans at St James’s Park:

The Swiss centre-back’s contract expires this summer but could a new manager spark life back into his Newcastle United career? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Which of these players do you think deserves a new contract at Newcastle?

It seems that Longstaff’s future is at either St James’s Park or at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez is an admirer, however, his new boss may also be an admirer and want to keep the academy graduate on Tyneside. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce was clearly an admirer of the former Liverpool and Swansea City midfielder, however, as Newcastle look to progress into a new era under their new owners and management, it is yet to be known if Shelvey’s long-term future will be at St James’s Park. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Fernandez didn't feature during Graeme Jones' spell as interim manager, could Eddie Howe revitalise the Argentine's career at Newcastle? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ritchie is into his sixth season in the north east and has been a regular in the side ever since he made the switch from Bournemouth. Now reunited with his former boss, Ritchie may become a key player for Newcastle, at least in the short term. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Clark has been a solid defender during his five years at St James's Park, however, many fans believe he has put in some disappointing displays recently. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brought in as a third-choice ‘keeper, Gillespie now finds himself as fourth choice and thus, his future at his boyhood club is very much up in the air. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One of the reasons Gillespie is now fourth-choice is because Woodman did not go out on-loan this summer. Having started the season as Newcastle’s no.1, injury hampered Woodman’s progress and a decision will need to be made whether to renew his deal, or to ‘cash in’ this summer and avoid losing him on a free. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Despite being brought in as a right-back, the Swede played more as a centre-back under Steve Bruce. Krafth was also trusted by Graeme Jones during his spell in charge and so could play a similar role under Howe if he impresses again. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)