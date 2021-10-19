As the dust settles on the Newcastle United takeover, long-term plans will start to be made at St James’s Park.

In the short-term, ensuring Premier League survival has to be the club’s first priority.

Since the January transfer window is still two months away, the current first-team squad have a huge role to play in keeping Newcastle United afloat this season.

However, eleven of the current squad are out of contract either this summer or next summer, meaning the new owners have some big decisions to make regarding which players they believe have a long-term future at the club.

Here, using data taken from Tranfermarkt, we have listed all eleven players that are out of contract at St James’s Park before the end of the 2022/23 season:

Which of these players do you think deserves a new contract at Newcastle?

1. Fabian Schar - Summer 2022 The Swiss centre-back's contract expires this summer but with Schar only playing a limited amount of minutes this season, is his time on Tyneside coming to an end? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2. Paul Dummett - Summer 2022 At one stage, it looked like Dummett had nailed down the role of left-centre-back in a back-five after a string of impressive performances. However, injury problems have plagued him in recent times and could hamper his chances of extending his Newcastle United contract. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

3. Sean Longstaff - Summer 2022 It seems that Longstaff's future is at either St James's Park or at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez is an admirer - could a move away from his boyhood club in the summer be on the cards for Longstaff? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. Jonjo Shelvey - Summer 2023 Steve Bruce is clearly an admirer of the former Liverpool and Swansea City midfielder, however, as Newcastle look to progress into a new era under their new owners, it doesn't look likely that Shelvey's long-term future will be at St James's Park. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)