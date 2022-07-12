The 11 players likely to leave Newcastle United this summer – and 16 that won’t

The summer transfer window is open and Newcastle United are getting down to business.

But in order to bring more players into the club, some will have to leave.

Eddie Howe is only able to name 25 in his squad for Premier League matches next season which means offloading players quickly will be just as important as bringing people in this summer.

But which players could actually leave the club? We’ve looked through all of The Magpies’ first-team players and assessed which ones could potentially leave the club in the near future.

Each player has been ranked and rated based on how likely they are to depart the club, whether it be on loan or permanently.

1. Isaac Hayden - joined Norwich City on loan Another left out of Newcastle's 25-man squad due to injury. Hayden has fallen down the midfield pecking order at Newcastle in his absence but still has four years remaining on his current contract. He may have played his final game for the club with a loan move to Norwich City being confirmed.

2. Freddie Woodman - joined Preston North End Newcastle permanently offloaded Freddie Woodman to Championship side Preston North End as the 25-year-old searched for regular first-team football.

3. Ciaran Clark - very likely Expected to leave this summer after being left out of Newcastle's 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season. Has continued to train with the squad but is likely to have played his last competitive game for the club.

4. Dwight Gayle - very likely Newcastle are keen to offload the 32-year-old striker but his wages plus the fact he still has two years left on his current deal could put some potential suitors off. The club will simply have to cut their losses in order to move Gayle on with a loan move also a possibility.