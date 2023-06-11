News you can trust since 1849
The 12 best Premier League free agents available to Newcastle United this summer - gallery

Newcastle United are aiming to bolster their ranks this summer after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League

Ben McKenna
Ben McKenna
Published 11th Jun 2023

Newcastle United’s summer budget is set to sit between £75m and £150m as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his side ahead of an exciting 2023-24 campaign.

The Magpies have reached the Champions League and will need to add more depth to their ranks as they prepare to face some of the best sides in Europe.

Conflicting reports have suggested Howe’s summer budget could be as low as £75m or be double that figure. The Daily Mail claims he will have just £75m to spend while the Athletic report the club owners will make between £100m and £150m available to their manager.

Newcastle will spend money during the upcoming window but a number of high-profile players from the Premier League are set to be available on free transfers after coming to the end of their respective deals.

Using market values from Transfermarkt, we have picked the best 12 players set to be out of contract next month as things stand.

Market value: €27m

1. Wilfried Zaha

Market value: €27m

Market value: €25m

2. İlkay Gündoğan

Market value: €25m

Market value: €22m

3. Roberto Firmino

Market value: €22m

Market value: €20m

4. N’Golo Kante

Market value: €20m

