Newcastle United’s squad are currently out in Austria for the first of two pre-season tours this month.

In total, 29 Newcastle players have travelled out to Austria for a nine-day training camp which will include friendly matches against 1860 Munich and Mainz.

Of the players who have made the journey, some are facing uncertain futures at the club and will be keen to impress head coach Eddie Howe while away.

For others, it’s about securing a place in the starting line-up for the opening day of the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest on August 6.

Every player will want to make an impact in pre-season ahead of an important campaign for Newcastle. But there are some whose future or place in the side could be dictated by the impact they make this July.

Following the trip to Austria, Newcastle will then fly out to Lisbon to face Benfica before hosting Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao at St James’s Park on July 29 and July 30 respectively.

1. Martin Dubravka The arrival of Nick Pope puts Dubravka's starting position in the Newcastle side under serious threat for the first time. An impressive pre-season should be enough to ensure he keeps his spot for the opening day, but he will have Pope breathing down his neck.

2. Nick Pope Just as it is an important pre-season for Dubravka, Pope will also be wanting to impress in order to make sure that it is him in between the sticks for the Nottingham Forest match. The battle for the goalkeeper spot will be an interesting one this pre-season.

3. Matty Longstaff The 22-year-old midfielder is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle. He has one year left on his current deal and spent last season out on loan at Aberdeen and Mansfield Town. A big step up is required and he will have to impress Eddie Howe greatly in order to prove he has a future at the club.

4. Dan Burn Dan Burn has been a sensation ever since he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion back in January. But the recent arrival of Sven Botman, another left-footed centre-back, puts his previously solid position in the starting line-up under some threat. A solid pre-season is required in order for him to guarantee a start on August 6.