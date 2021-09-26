The 12 players Newcastle United lost out on to Premier League rivals this summer - including Everton, Leicester City and Aston Villa stars

This lack of activity from Newcastle led to huge complaints from supporters and the club released a statement defending their actions in the summer window.

Despite this, many supporters were still angry about Newcastle’s perceived ‘stagnation’ compared to their Premier League rivals.

Here we have listed the 12 players that Newcastle were linked with but that ultimately ended up joining their Premier League rivals instead:

1. Kristoffer Ajer - Brentford Newcastle’s summer window started with rumours of their pursuit of Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer. However, a deal could never be agreed between the sides and Brentford swooped in to buy the Norwegian for a reported £13.5m. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Andros Townsend - Everton A return to St James’s Park was rumoured for the winger after he left Crystal Palace as a free agent but Rafa Benitez came calling and Townsend reunited with his former boss. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Will Hughes - Crystal Palace Hughes had been linked with a move to Newcastle for a number of seasons and when he was reportedly frozen out of the Watford first-team set-up, it looked like a move may be on the cards. However, Newcastle never firmed up their interests and Hughes switched Vicarage Road for Selhurst Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Axel Tuanzebe - Aston Villa Having worked with Steve Bruce previously, it looked like St James’s Park would be Tuanzebe’s most likely destination, yet, the Manchester United centre-back ended up signing on loan for Dean Smith’s Aston Villa instead. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales