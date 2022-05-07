Despite being in a desperate situation, Newcastle didn’t panic in January. They bought sensibly and didn’t overspend.

Although they did have an outlay of more than £90million, their business was very shrewd and their signings, added to an improving squad, have helped to secure their Premier League status.

This summer promises to be a hugely exciting one for Newcastle as Eddie Howe, with resources behind him, looks to add great quality and strength to his squad.

They will likely try and replicate their January successes and not be ‘held hostage’ by clubs demanding extortionate prices for players.

However, there will be money to spend on Tyneside and they have been linked with some ‘big money’ moves.

Here, we take a look at 13 players that could make a ‘big money’ move to Newcastle United this summer:

1. Hugo Ekitike A late January bid for Ekitike was accepted, however, the young striker didn’t feel it was the right time to make the move to England. This summer could be different however. Transfermarkt currently value Ekitike at £18million. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU Photo Sales

2. Renan Lodi Connections with Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier have led to great speculation that the Magpies may look to add Lodi to their ranks. Transfermarkt currently value Lodi at £22.5million. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Photo Sales

3. Sven Botman Newcastle failed to persuade Lille to sell Botman in January, however, they have a much better bargaining position this summer. If they can beat the interests of AC Milan, then there is every chance the Dutchman could join Eddie Howe’s squad. Transfermarkt currently value Botman at £27million. Photo: DENIS CHARLET Photo Sales

4. James Ward-Prowse The set-piece maestro has been on-fire for the Saints this season, leading to great speculation that he may be on the move with Newcastle and Manchester United among the interested parties. Transfermarkt currently value Ward-Prowse at £28.8million. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales