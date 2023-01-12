Newcastle United are yet to make a signing since the January transfer window opened - but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been linked with a whole host of players this month.

Eddie Howe’s side are sitting pretty in the Premier League and are just 180 minutes from sealing a place in their first domestic cup final since 1999.

The Magpies are enjoying a stellar season in both league and cup (barring theirFA Cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday), however, there are always ways Howe’s squad can be strengthened this month, despite the obvious challenges of trying to negotiate with clubs in a traditionally difficult January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at which players the bookies believe are most likely to join Newcastle United this window.

(Odds correct at time of writing)

1. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: General view as fans of Newcastle United show their support during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) These are the 15 players the bookies believe are most likely to move to Newcastle United this month (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Declan Rice - 33/1 West Ham's struggles this season mean Rice could seek a move away from the club in a bid to add silverware to his collection. Arsenal and Liverpool are the bookies favourites to land the England international however.

3. Harry Maguire - 33/1 Maguire impressed greatly for England at the World Cup but cannot force himself back into Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United plans. Despite having the best defensive record in the division, Danny Murphy has recently tipped Maguire with a move to St James's Park, stating Newcastle 'could do a lot worse' than moving for the 29-year-old.

4. Jude Bellingham - 33/1 Bellingham looks very likely to stay at Borussia Dortmund this window, despite great interest in his services from across the continent. Liverpool lead the way for his signature according to the bookies.