Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates their sides victory after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Magpies are yet to lose a match, are unbeaten in seven games and boast the best defensive record in the division since the turn of the year.

It’s a stark contrast to how Eddie Howe’s side ended 2021 – they were in the relegation zone and had just yet a Premier League record for the most goals conceded over a calendar year with 80.

But now we’re into March, Newcastle have conceded just three goals this year and have climbed up to 14th in the table.

Played 7, won 6, drawn 1, lost 0, goals for 20, goals against 4.

They have made big strides towards Premier League survival but the hard work must continue as they sit just four points above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s match at home to Brighton.

But what if the season had started on January 1, 2022?

Here are the Premier League standings based purely on matches to take place in 2022 so far…

Played 7, won 5, drawn 1, lost 1, goals for 13, goals against 5.

Played 9, won 4, drawn 4, lost 1, goals for 14, goals against 8.

Played 8, won 5, drawn 0, lost 3, goals for 11, goals against 7.

Played 7, won 4, drawn 2, lost 1, goals for 14, goals against 8.

Played 6, won 4, drawn 2, lost 0, goals for 9, goals against 3.

Played 8, won 4, drawn 2, lost 2, goals for 12, goals against 9.

Played 8, won 4, drawn 0, lost 4, goals for 13, goals against 12.

Played 5, won 3, drawn 1, lost 1, goals for 6, goals against 4.

Played 9, won 2, drawn 4, lost 3 goals for 7, goals against 8.

Played 8, won 2, drawn 3, lost 3, goals for 8, goals against 12.

Played 5, won 2, drawn 2, lost 1, goals for 6, goals against 4.

Played 7, won 2, drawn 2, lost 3, goals for 9, goals against 9.

Played 8, won 1, drawn 4, lost 3, goals for 10, goals against 11.

Played 7, won 2, drawn 1, lost 4, goals for 7, goals against 13.

Played 8, won 2, drawn 1, lost 5, goals for 11, goals against 24.

Played 9, won 1, drawn 3, lost 5, goals for 3, goals against 12.

Played 8, won 1, drawn 2, lost 3, goals for 8, goals against 10.

Played 9, won 1, drawn 1, lost 7, goals for 6, goals against 19.