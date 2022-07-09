Newcastle United’s mixed fortunes on the pitch, particularly under the Mike Ashley era, had some supporters turning their backs on the club they loved.

However, renewed optimism following the Saudi-led takeover of the club has meant demand for tickets at Newcastle has reached almost unprecedented levels.

Since 2000, the Magpies have spent all-but two seasons in the Premier League and have had a few European adventures thrown in the mix for good measure.

But how doe their attendances since 2000 compare with the rest of the continent?

Here, we using data courtesy of 90min, we rank the top 25 European clubs with the highest average attendances in the 21st century to see how Newcastle United compare:

1. Chelsea Average attendance in 21st century = 40,871 Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. PSG Average attendance in 21st century = 41,238 Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales

3. AS Roma Average attendance in 21st century = 42,875 Photo: Paolo Bruno Photo Sales

4. Feyenoord Average attendance in 21st century = 43,222 Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD Photo Sales