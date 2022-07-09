This is where Newcastle United rank in the 25 best supported European teams of the 21st century (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 25 ‘best supported’ clubs of the 21st century have been revealed - this is where Newcastle United, Celtic, Arsenal and Real Madrid rank

Demand is high for tickets at St James’s Park right now and although it hasn’t always been that way, attendances have remained strong since the turn of the century.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 2:04 pm

Newcastle United’s mixed fortunes on the pitch, particularly under the Mike Ashley era, had some supporters turning their backs on the club they loved.

However, renewed optimism following the Saudi-led takeover of the club has meant demand for tickets at Newcastle has reached almost unprecedented levels.

Since 2000, the Magpies have spent all-but two seasons in the Premier League and have had a few European adventures thrown in the mix for good measure.

But how doe their attendances since 2000 compare with the rest of the continent?

Here, we using data courtesy of 90min, we rank the top 25 European clubs with the highest average attendances in the 21st century to see how Newcastle United compare:

1. Chelsea

Average attendance in 21st century = 40,871

Photo: Henry Browne

2. PSG

Average attendance in 21st century = 41,238

Photo: Matthias Hangst

3. AS Roma

Average attendance in 21st century = 42,875

Photo: Paolo Bruno

4. Feyenoord

Average attendance in 21st century = 43,222

Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

