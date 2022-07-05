The 28 Premier League players most likely to sign for Newcastle United this summer

Newcastle United have got off to a flying start in the summer transfer window with three key signings made in the first month – but what now?

Eddie Howe has secured the signings of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman for a combined total of roughly £60million.

And with just under two months to go before the window slams shut, United still have plenty of time to secure further signings.

But who are the players deemed the most likely to join Newcastle before September? A total of 28 players who played in the Premier League during the 2021-22 campaign have had Newcastle listed by Sky Bet as their potential next destination this summer.

Here they are ranked in order of least to most likely...

1. Harry Kane - 33/1 There’s no chance of Harry Kane joining Newcastle this summer but that hasn’t stopped the bookmakers throwing his name into the mix. Photo Sales

2. Ruben Neves - 33/1 The Magpies have been priced as outsiders for Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder. Photo Sales

3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 25/1 The Manchester United right-back is an outsider to join Newcastle this transfer window with England international Kieran Trippier already a guaranteed starter when fit. Photo Sales

4. Raphinha - 25/1 The Leeds United forward is likely to leave the club this summer and has been linked with various clubs across Europe. Newcastle have shown an interest but are unlikely to be able to sign him. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales