The January window is fast approaching, and with new ultra-rich owners, a newly-appointed manager in the dugout, and a team struggling to escape the clutches of a looming relegation battle, conditions seem perfect for a recruitment drive in the north east.

Various names have been bandied about in relation to the Toon Army, from the fanciful to the feasible, and the sudden influx of speculation has made it hard to keep track of who is supposedly on their radar.

The market is never far off the action, however, and we’ve compiled a countdown of 29 potential January targets, along with their current prices and how much Transfermarkt believes they are worth.

Check out the list below…

1. Paul Pogba - 33/1 Current club: Manchester United Age: 28 Transfermarkt market value: £54m (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Neymar - 33/1 Current club: PSG Age: 29 Transfermarkt market value: £90m (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Photo: Stuart Franklin Photo Sales

3. Lionel Messi - 33/1 Current club: PSG Age: 34 Transfermarkt market value: £72m (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Kylian Mbappe - 33/1 Current club: PSG Age: 22 Transfermarkt market value: £144m (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Photo: Stuart Franklin Photo Sales