Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Amanda Staveley, Part-Owner of Newcastle United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 29 players Newcastle United are being linked with this January - Including Dean Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, and Neymar

Newcastle United are being heavily touted for a busy winter of transfer activity.

By Jason Jones
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:13 pm

The January window is fast approaching, and with new ultra-rich owners, a newly-appointed manager in the dugout, and a team struggling to escape the clutches of a looming relegation battle, conditions seem perfect for a recruitment drive in the north east.

Various names have been bandied about in relation to the Toon Army, from the fanciful to the feasible, and the sudden influx of speculation has made it hard to keep track of who is supposedly on their radar.

The market is never far off the action, however, and we’ve compiled a countdown of 29 potential January targets, along with their current prices and how much Transfermarkt believes they are worth.

Check out the list below…

1. Paul Pogba - 33/1

Current club: Manchester United Age: 28 Transfermarkt market value: £54m (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

2. Neymar - 33/1

Current club: PSG Age: 29 Transfermarkt market value: £90m (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

3. Lionel Messi - 33/1

Current club: PSG Age: 34 Transfermarkt market value: £72m (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

4. Kylian Mbappe - 33/1

Current club: PSG Age: 22 Transfermarkt market value: £144m (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

