Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in 19th position and face a tough run of fixtures over the festive period before the January transfer window opens.

Strengthening in January will be a priority for Newcastle’s new owners - but who should they be targeting?

Numerous reports suggest that ‘proven’ Premier League players will be the way to go for Newcastle next month in their bid to survive the drop.

Using that reasoning, here we have chosen nine players, from Newcastle’s most obvious relegation rivals, that could improve Howe’s squad if they were to move to Tyneside in January.

Do you agree with our picks? Is there anyone we have missed? Do you think we will see any of these in the black and white this season?

Follow us on Twitter on @MouthofTynePod and let us know your thoughts there:

1. James Tarkowski Newcastle have been made one of the favourites to sign the centre-back in January and there’s no denying that being able to pluck Tarkowski from Burnley in January would be a huge boost to their survival chances. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Conor Gallagher Gallagher is only on-loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, however, his impact so far at Selhurst Park has been immense and the midfielder would be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s ranks. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Ismaila Sarr Watford’s explosive winger has been linked with big-money moves away from Vicarage Road with teams like Liverpool reportedly sniffing around the 23-year-old. If an opportunity to sign Sarr does arrive, surely it’s a move Newcastle should strongly consider? Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Max Aarons It is a surprise to see Aarons still at Norwich and as one of the most promising full-backs in the division, he would definitely add great quality and depth to Newcastle’s first-team squad. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales