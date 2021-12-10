Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 9 players that Newcastle United should target from their Premier League relegation rivals in January - including Leeds United ace and Everton hitman

January looks like being an important month for Newcastle United - would any of these players from relegation rivals improve Eddie Howe’s side?

By Joe Buck
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:54 pm

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in 19th position and face a tough run of fixtures over the festive period before the January transfer window opens.

Strengthening in January will be a priority for Newcastle’s new owners - but who should they be targeting?

Numerous reports suggest that ‘proven’ Premier League players will be the way to go for Newcastle next month in their bid to survive the drop.

Using that reasoning, here we have chosen nine players, from Newcastle’s most obvious relegation rivals, that could improve Howe’s squad if they were to move to Tyneside in January.

Do you agree with our picks? Is there anyone we have missed? Do you think we will see any of these in the black and white this season?

Follow us on Twitter on @MouthofTynePod and let us know your thoughts there:

1. James Tarkowski

Newcastle have been made one of the favourites to sign the centre-back in January and there’s no denying that being able to pluck Tarkowski from Burnley in January would be a huge boost to their survival chances.

2. Conor Gallagher

Gallagher is only on-loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, however, his impact so far at Selhurst Park has been immense and the midfielder would be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s ranks.

3. Ismaila Sarr

Watford’s explosive winger has been linked with big-money moves away from Vicarage Road with teams like Liverpool reportedly sniffing around the 23-year-old. If an opportunity to sign Sarr does arrive, surely it’s a move Newcastle should strongly consider?

4. Max Aarons

It is a surprise to see Aarons still at Norwich and as one of the most promising full-backs in the division, he would definitely add great quality and depth to Newcastle’s first-team squad.

Leeds UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueEddie Howe
