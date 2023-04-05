News you can trust since 1849
The 9 senior players set to leave Newcastle United this summer as things stand - photo gallery

A fair few long-serving players could leave Newcastle United this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST

Newcastle United have been transformed this season, both on and off the pitch as they aim to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in almost two decades.

Any form of European football next season will mean the Magpies have to strengthen their squad in all areas in order to cope with the demands of domestic and continental football.

Inevitably, this means that some existing squad members may have to depart to make way for new arrivals - but, who are the players most likely to leave the club when the summer transfer window opens?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United players that, at time of writing, are set to leave the club this summer.

Would you like to see any of these stay at St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Ritchie is out of contract in the summer and his departure would end his seven year stay on Tyneside. He has featured sporadically under Eddie Howe this season but at 33, he isn’t likely to be offered an extension by the club.

1. Matt Ritchie

After being left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad last winter, Clark has spent this season on-loan at Sheffield United. He is out of contract at St James’ Park this summer and is expected to leave the club.

2. Ciaran Clark

Gillespie is Newcastle’s current fourth-choice ‘keeper behind Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope. Signed in 2020 as a backup option, Gillespie hasn’t featured for the club since 2021 and is expected to leave at the end of the season.

3. Mark Gillespie

Injury problems have once again plagued Hayden’s season as he struggles for regular game time whilst away at Norwich City. His time on Tyneside will likely come to an end this summer.

4. Isaac Hayden

