Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A trip to the Theatre of Dreams can be a daunting task at the best of times, but the challenge facing the Magpies is made all the more unenviable by a sprinkling of extra factors.

For one thing, the Reds will almost certainly be handing a second debut to five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, while the pressure continues to mount on manager on Steve Bruce as his side wait for their first win of the campaign.

But matters could be made even more difficult by the Toon Army’s abysmal record in matches directly after international breaks.

Betting Expert have conducted a study and have found that Newcastle have the worst record of any side in the top flight when it comes to getting points on the board when their players return from international duty.

The Magpies have won just two of their last 10 matches after these mid-season intervals, losing seven. Only Brighton have the dubious honour of boasting a similarly poor tally of defeats.

By contrast, Manchester United have a stellar record in post-international break clashes.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 10, winning six and drawing three. Their win rate of 60% is matched by Chelsea, and bettered only by Liverpool and Manchester City.