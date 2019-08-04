The battle of the Longstaffs, Saint-Maximin pace & positives return - our writer Liam Kennedy reflects on Newcastle United's pre-season end
In a summer of turmoil and unrest, positives have emerged towards the end of what was looking like the pre-season from hell for Newcastle United.
By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 08:00
No manager, no additions and the loss of their top two goalscorers – roll the clock back three weeks, things looked bleak on Tyneside.
Now there’s no guarantee brighter days lie ahead but things certainly aren’t so gloomy.
Watch our writer Liam Kennedy dissect some of the finer points from yesterday’s St-Etienne win and the summer as a whole.