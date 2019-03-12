The bizarre image which captures Newcastle owner Mike Ashley partying with Jamie Vardy

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has bizarrely been caught partying with Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.

It's been chanted around the King Power Stadium that 'Jamie Vardy's Having A Party' - and it looks like the Magpies chief got an invite to strike an unlikely friendship.

From Rebekah Vardy's Instagram, wife of Jamie Vardy.

An image posted on Rebekah Vardy's Instagram, Jamie's wife, has gathered much attention as it captures the trio, alongside Dennis Wise, having a night out in London.

A bald gentleman is also spotted posing at the front, with some of the comments jokingly suggesting it is Alan Shearer.

It is thought both Vardy and Ashley have connected following Rebekah and Wise's time on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2017.

It appears with the caption: 'The best night, with the best people'. Well, that depends who you ask...

Ashley and Wise are far from popular among the Geordie-faithful giving their involvement with the club since 2007.

Most recently, Wise, a former Executive Director at Newcastle, was forced to deny he was back in the fold at St James's Park as an advisor to Ashley.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder has also caused anger among the United supporters as he continues to defend the Sport Direct tycoon's running of the club.

But who knows, Ashley might use the friendship to his advantage and sign Vardy for Newcastle in the summer...

Though based on the 54-year-old's 14-year reign, we can almost certainly rule that out.