In all, four players left Tyneside on a temporary basis on deadline day as the window drew to a close as Eddie Howe finalised his 25-man Premier League squad.

Newcastle needed to trim their squad throughout the summer and their mini-deadline day exodus showed their struggles to offload players on a permanent basis throughout the window.

But how have their loanees fared away from the club so far this season and have any shown that maybe Newcastle made the wrong decision in letting them leave?

Isaac Hayden

One of the first departures this summer was Hayden who joined recently relegated Norwich City on-loan until the end of the season.

Hayden impressed during Newcastle’s solitary season in the second-tier in 2016/17 and the move was seen as a good option for the tough-tackling midfielder.

However, Hayden is yet to feature for his new club after undergoing further surgery on a knee injury. The 27-year-old is back running on grass however and so could make his Canaries bow in the near future.

Ciaran Clark

Much like Hayden, Clark was left out of Howe’s 25-man squad in January and it looks like his time at St James’s Park is over.

Clark followed Hayden to the Championship and joined fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The Republic of Ireland international played the Blades’ first two league games of the season, but hasn’t featured for them since their Carabao Cup tie with West Brom on August 11 after suffering a hamstring injury. His return to the first-team is expected imminently.

Kell Watts

Watts’ move to League One side Peterborough United was confirmed on deadline day - but the defender won’t move to the Weston Homes Stadium until he has completed his recovery from knee surgery.

Watts will remain at Newcastle during his rehabilitation period before moving to Posh, aiming to replicate his successes at Wigan Athletic last season where he helped guide the Latics to promotion.

He’s certainly got the backing of Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who revealed his delight at landing the defender to the Hard Truth Podcast:

"The manager (Grant McCann) wanted a left-footed centre-back for balance, and he came up with two options.”

"His first choice was Kell, and obviously he was injured. He was outstanding at Wigan last season when helping them win the League One title.

"And Newcastle were very good to us. They said we didn’t have to start paying (his wages) until he played, and if things didn’t work out he could go back to Newcastle in January, and we wouldn’t have to keep paying for him until next June.

"I don’t get the issue here, as it’s a deal that works for both parties.”

Rodrigo Vilca

The Peruvian’s time on Tyneside has not been a successful one with loan spells away from the club all failing to help the 23-year-old break into the first-team setup.

After a subdued spell at Doncaster Rovers last year, Vilca is now back in his native Peru with Universitario until the end of the calendar year.

18 games in the Clausura and Apertura have yielded just one goal and two assists.

Dan Langley

Langley’s first taste of senior football is coming at Gateshead under the guidance of former Magpies defender Mike Williamson.

Gateshead, who were promoted as champions of the National League North last campaign, sit in 19th place having taken six points from their opening seven games - although their performances have warranted a lot more than their current haul.

Langley started the season as second-choice behind James Montgomery, however, he has started the last four games for Heed, conceding seven goals during that time.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has recently been named as technical director at the club and is someone that Langley will likely lean on to aid his development whilst away from St James’s Park.

Jeff Hendrick

Another Magpie that switched the Premier League for the Championship this season was Hendrick who moved on-loan to Paul Ince’s Reading.

Despite having a transfer embargo hanging over them this summer, restricting Reading to loan moves and free agents, they have started superbly in the league and currently sit in 3rd place.

Hendrick has featured in every league game so far, failing to complete 90 minutes on just one occasion.

Lucas De Bolle

De Bolle is set to head north of the border to join Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical.

He is yet to make an appearance for his new side after sustaining a concussion during a Newcastle United Under-21’s game - one that is still being monitored by Newcastle medical staff.

Martin Dubravka

The most high-profile deadline day departure was Dubravka’s move to Old Trafford.

The decision may have come back to haunt the Magpies who have had to make use of the free agent market to sign a back-up ‘keeper to Nick Pope following Karl Darlow’s injury setback.

Dubravka hasn’t made an appearance for Manchester United yet and had to settle for a place on the bench during their Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday evening.

Newcastle do have an option to recall Dubravka in January with the Red Devil’s able to make the transfer permanent should some playing conditions be met.

Matty Longstaff

It was seemingly inevitable that Longstaff would be set for another loan move this season with the main question being where would he end up?

League One Barnsley were heavily speculated about being a potential destination before he made a deadline day move to Colchester United.