The crucial character test Bruno Guimares passed before he arrived at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle United signing a player such as Bruno Guimaraes in January was an ‘incredible piece of business’ as he looks to strengthen his squad.
With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Howe is hoping to add at least one major signing to his Newcastle squad.
And the United head coach has admitted signing another player of the calibre and character of Guimaraes before September 1st would be a dream.
“If there was another Bruno, please let us know,” he said. “They don’t grow on trees, let me tell you! That was an incredible piece of business really.
Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle from Lyon in January for an initial fee of £33.3million and quickly became a fan favourite on Tyneside.
Despite having to wait to make his full debut, the 24-year-old ended the season with a career high five goals to his name in just 11 starts.
While Guimaraes was evidently a fine addition on the pitch for Newcastle, the circumstances in which he committed to joining the club meant Howe knew he’d be a great character off the pitch as well.
“Not just as the footballer as well, you have to consider the person,” Howe added. “He’s a brilliant lad who came here when the club was in a relegation battle with no conditions, no way out, no escape and wanted to fight to keep the club in the Premier League.
"That shows real human qualities and he was all in from day one. That’s reflective in how well he’s done.”