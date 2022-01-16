Newcastle United, so far this season, have dropped 21 points from winning positions.

Just imagine what difference 10 of those points would make to the relegation-threatened club this season.

Eddie Howe’s side dropped two more points yesterday, though Watford, arguably, deserved the point they took home from a 1-1 draw at a sold-out St James’s Park thanks to Joao Pedro’s late equaliser.

Newcastle had the better of the game before the break, but they didn’t test Ben Foster in the visiting goal.

They couldn’t convert their possession into clearcut chances, and Allan Saint-Maximin, in particular, needed to do better when he got the ball.

Saint-Maximin did do better after the break. The winger took the ball on the left and battled into the box before beating Foster with a low, right-footed shot.

At that point, United deserved the lead.

Chris Wood reacts at the final whistle.

The problem, however, is that the team, under Steve Bruce and now Howe, just don’t know what to do with a lead. And, damningly, that strike from Saint-Maximin would be the only one the team would have on target all afternoon.

"I think the players were so desperate to win that they went into a little bit of protection mode, and didn't want to take too many risks,” said Howe. “That brings the opposition into the game, and Watford had their best period. We were within touching distance of a really important win, which we obviously didn't get.”

Newcastle, at moments like that at home, need to go for the jugular. Think of the team at its best under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

That strategy, of course, is not without risk, but given the choice of sticking or twisting at 1-0 up, the team has to twist.

Too many players went missing after Saint-Maximin’s goal. The team retreated deeper and deeper, and, sadly, there was an inevitability about Watford’s equaliser.

The focus in recruitment has been on strengthening the defence and forward positions, but what about the midfield?

Yes, Joelinton, again, was superb, and Sean Longstaff played well before the break. But the team needs more from midfield, and especially Jonjo Shelvey, on and off the ball.

Howe needs more from all of his players. There have been improvements since his appointment, but what hasn’t improved is results – and only results will keep the club in the Premier League.

On paper, this was one of the club’s best chances of a win from its remaining fixtures, yet Watford – who had lost their previous six Premier League games – bossed things in the second half.

Let’s not forget that 19th-placed Newcastle, thanks to the postponement of Burnley’s game, knew a win would take them out of the Premier League’s relegation zone for the first time since October 2.

United, lacking in confidence after winning just once in all competitions this season, opted to stick – and they remain stuck in the bottom three.

And we just don’t know when – or if – the team will get another chance to climb out of the drop zone.

