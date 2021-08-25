Steve Bruce has only added one player to his squad this summer and even that was just making a Joe Willock loan into a permanent move.

However, Bruce has hit-back at claims that the squad are weaker this campaign:

“I don't know, is it weaker? It is the same,” he said.

“I don't think we are any weaker. It is fair to say we have gone with the same squad we finished last season with, which finished really strongly.

“We went all out to get Joe Willock. So that's where we are at the moment. I’d love to bring some more in, but we simply can't.

“We have to get on with it. And hope we are strong enough to better what we did last year.”

Money is tight at St James’s Park this summer and if any permanent deals are to be done, there will have to be sales in order to fund these moves.

Furthermore, United already have a full 25-man squad, including an unprecedented four-goalkeepers, meaning someone will have to be left out if a new player arrives.

So despite huge belief that Newcastle need to improve their squad if they are to avoid being sucked into another relegation battle, it seems as though the reality of the situation dictates they must sell before they buy.

With that in mind, we look at the eleven players that could leave St James’s Park before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Tuesday August 31.

1. Matty Longstaff Steve Bruce admitted on Tuesday that a loan-move for Longstaff was likely with multiple Championship clubs interested in his services. There will be lots of optimism that a move away from St James’s can help get Longstaff back into the first-team picture on his return. Sheffield United, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers have all been linked with the 21 year-old. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Isaac Hayden Hayden was the only Newcastle player to start every game of pre-season and played the full 90 against West Ham. However, he sustained an injury against Aston Villa at the weekend and has now been linked with a move to Watford. Hayden, who started his career at Arsenal, may be tempted to move back down south if The Hornets put-up the cash. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Elliot Anderson The young midfielder made his debut against Arsenal earlier this year but an injury has meant Anderson has seen little football since. A loan-move from the club may be the best thing for both parties and could be a route to the first-team for him. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Matt Ritchie He’s been an important member of Newcastle's side since signing in 2016 but Ritchie has always been linked with a move away from Tyneside. A return to Bournemouth always seems on the cards and although this is unlikely, as with everyone at Newcastle, there is always a possibility a deal may come in that is ‘too good to refuse’. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales