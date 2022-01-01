Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Lucas Digne developments

Everton have confirmed the signing of Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev with the left-back signing a deal at Goodison Park until 2026.

Everton's Lucas Digne could be on the move this window with Newcastle United and Chelsea interested (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Mykolenko’s arrival likely signals the end of Lucas Digne’s time at Goodison Park, with Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly set to pounce for the Frenchman.

The Toffees reportedly want a fee of around £25m for the left-back.

Race for Tagliafico

Another left-back that is reportedly interesting both Newcastle United and Chelsea is Ajax’s Nicholas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Eredivisie club and reports suggest that Ajax would want to sell him this month.

Whilst both the Magpies and Chelsea have shown interest, fresh reports have also suggested that Aston Villa have also joined the race for the left-back.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Villa ‘had approaches’ for Tagliafico whilst also confirming Newcastle and Chelsea’s interest in the Argentine.

Toon’s ‘monster’ offer

According to Rudy Galetti, Newcastle United have offered Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele a ‘monster contract’.

Dembele is out of contract at the Camp Nou in the summer and can be approached by teams to sign a pre-contract from today.

Newcastle’s offer could give Dembele a route out of Spain after an unsuccessful five-year spell at Barcelona since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele, 24, has had his time in Spain ravaged by injury problems, however, the winger has featured in Barcelona’s last five La Liga games, grabbing an assist against Sevilla and Elche before the winter break.

Toon ‘weighing up’ move for PSG midfielder

The Athletic report that Newcastle are ‘weighing up’ a move for PSG star Idrissa Gueye.

Gueye moved to France from Everton in 2019 and has played an important role for the side in the last two years, despite being overshadowed alongside superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Gueye could be allowed to depart the Parc Des Princes in order to make room for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie who could move to Paris on a free transfer in the summer.

