The FA announced today that all games in the 3rd and 4th rounds of the FA Cup this campaign will be decided on the day with the use of extra-time and a penalty shootout, if required.

This announcement means that replays have been abolished this season, potentially removing a lucrative money-spinner for some smaller sides.

A statement released by the FA read: ‘This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's FA Cup clash with Cambridge United will now just be a one-game affair (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.’

The statement also added that: ‘Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards.’

Replays were also scrapped during last year’s FA Cup because of a condensed football calendar – with Newcastle eliminated during extra-time against Arsenal in the third round.

This time around, Eddie Howe’s side will face League One side Cambridge United on Saturday January 8, 2022 at St James’s Park with Howe confirming that he will take the competition seriously, saying:

“We want to do well in the competition. It will take our focus when it needs to, but, at the moment, that's not there. But when we need to look at that game, we will."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.