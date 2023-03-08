News you can trust since 1849
The former Newcastle United player who's quietly become a role model for future internationals

Shane Ferguson didn’t quite establish himself as a first-team regular at Newcastle United – but he went on to become a fixture for his country.

By Miles Starforth
And the Rotherham United winger has been held up as a role model by Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, now in his second spell in charge of his country.

O’Neill name-checked 31-year-old Ferguson – who made seven league starts for Newcastle – when asked about his decision to call up uncapped Everton defender Isaac Price.

“I was very impressed by how he played (in an Under-21 game), hence his inclusion,” said O’Neill, himself a former Newcastle player. “Those are the little things that as an international manager excite you. The first time around, I didn’t feel I had young players like that.

“If I look back, the equivalent of that was probably Shane Ferguson trying to break through at Newcastle. Shane’s gone on to earn over 50 international caps – and that’s hopefully what these boys aspire to as well.”

Former Newcastle United winger Shane Ferguson.
