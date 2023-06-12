News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Former Newcastle United players on free agent list – ex-Liverpool and Sunderland men available: Photo gallery

A clutch of former Newcastle United players are on this summer's free agents list.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

A number of former Newcastle United players are looking for new clubs this summer.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner – who won just about every major honour during his eight years at Anfield – is leaving the club after turning down a new deal.

Also available is an experienced player who started his career at Sunderland, and an exceptional talent who joined Newcastle during Chris Hughton's time as manager.

Midfielder James Milner, fourth left, will leave Liverpool this summer after winning every major trophy with the club. The 37-year-old spent eight years at Newcastle United early in his career.

1. SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) (left) James Milner of Liverpool with (right) Roberto Firmino of Liverpool wave a last farewell after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on May 28, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Midfielder James Milner, fourth left, will leave Liverpool this summer after winning every major trophy with the club. The 37-year-old spent eight years at Newcastle United early in his career.

Photo Sales
Jack Colback is being released by Nottingham Forest this summer. The Killingworth-born midfielder, 33, started his career at Sunderland, and also spent six years at Newcastle United.

2. Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Colback.

Jack Colback is being released by Nottingham Forest this summer. The Killingworth-born midfielder, 33, started his career at Sunderland, and also spent six years at Newcastle United.

Photo Sales
Former Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is out of contract at Leicester City this summer. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis.

3. Former Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is out of contract at Leicester City this summer. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis.

Former Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is out of contract at Leicester City this summer. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis.

Photo Sales
Former England international Andros Townsend will leave Everton this summer. The 31-year-old winger – who had a short spell at Newcastle United during Rafa Benitez's time as manager – missed last season with a knee injury.

4. Former England international Andros Townsend will leave Everton this summer. The 31-year-old winger had a short spell at Newcastle United during Rafa Benitez's time as manager.

Former England international Andros Townsend will leave Everton this summer. The 31-year-old winger – who had a short spell at Newcastle United during Rafa Benitez's time as manager – missed last season with a knee injury.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3