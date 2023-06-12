A number of former Newcastle United players are looking for new clubs this summer.
Liverpool midfielder James Milner – who won just about every major honour during his eight years at Anfield – is leaving the club after turning down a new deal.
Also available is an experienced player who started his career at Sunderland, and an exceptional talent who joined Newcastle during Chris Hughton's time as manager.
Midfielder James Milner, fourth left, will leave Liverpool this summer after winning every major trophy with the club. The 37-year-old spent eight years at Newcastle United early in his career.
2. Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Colback.
Jack Colback is being released by Nottingham Forest this summer. The Killingworth-born midfielder, 33, started his career at Sunderland, and also spent six years at Newcastle United.
Former Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is out of contract at Leicester City this summer. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis.
Former England international Andros Townsend will leave Everton this summer. The 31-year-old winger – who had a short spell at Newcastle United during Rafa Benitez's time as manager – missed last season with a knee injury.