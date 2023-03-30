The four ex-Newcastle United players vying for Premier League honour – alongside former Sunderland striker

Three retired footballers will be honoured this year alongside the 16 previous inductees and Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who became the first managers to take their places in the Hall of Fame this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans are invited to vote for their three choices for 2023 – and a quartet will be of interest to Newcastle fans. Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole, Michael Owen and Sol Campbell are on the list along with Geordie Michael Carrick, now head coach of Middlesbrough, and former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Tony Adams, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, John Terry, Yaya Toure, and Nemanja Vidic are also on the shortlist.

All-time record United goalscorer Alan Shearer has already been inducted in to the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad