Here we take a look at the last 12 seasons, since Mike Ashley took control of the club, and see how United’s results compare on the first day of the league season. United have won just twice – and not since 2012 – on day one in Ashley’s time at the club.

1. Tottenham Hotspur (h) - August 11, 2018 - 2-1 loss Joselu netted for United on the opening day last season but it was not enough as Jan Vertonghen and Deli Alli put Rafa Benitez's men to the sword.

2. Tottenham Hotspur (h) - August 13, 2017 - 2-0 loss The above incident was what decided the encounter as Dele Alli and Jonjo Shelvey clash, with the latter shown a red card. United had to battle through the campaign but a run from mid-December, kicked off against West Ham, saw them safe from the drop.

3. Fulham (a) - August 5, 2016 - 1-0 loss Newcastle United opened up the Championship season with a shock 1-0 loss to Fulham, which sent shockwaves through the division. The only man not panicking was Rafa Benitez, mind, as his team won the title on the last day of the season.

4. Southampton (h) - August 9, 2015 - 2-2 draw A summer that promised so much but delivered so little. Newcastle drew 2-2 on the opening day but did not win until mid-October when this man - Georginio Wijnaldum (above) netted four against Norwich City. Steve McClaren was sacked and replaced by Rafa Benitez but relegation was on the cards.

