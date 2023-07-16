The Harvey Barnes and Allan Saint-Maximin dilemma that Newcastle United must solve

After weeks of rumour, counter rumour, other interest and more, it appears that the Harvey Barnes transfer saga is coming to an end. After impressing at Leicester City last season, Barnes will still play Premier League football next year and will do it at St James’ Park.

Although his ex-teammate James Maddison dominated the thoughts of supporters early in the window, it’s now Barnes’ time in the spotlight. But what will the Leicester City man bring to Tyneside and what does a deal mean for the future of Allan Saint-Maximin?

Newcastle are fairly well stocked at left-wing with Barnes set to join Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy all as viable contenders for that spot. A deal for Barnes, therefore, doesn’t seem to be as pressing as the need to bring in a left-back or another central defender, for example.

However, much like their move for Isak last summer, when the club sniffs an opportunity to sign one of their targets, they will make a move. Barnes fits that mould perfectly.

Barnes’ haul of 13 goals for a relegated team from left wing last term is a very good return and hints at what numbers he could produce at Newcastle United if given a chance. Furthermore, he will work and press for the team and is an ideal fit for how Eddie Howe wants his wingers to play. The 25-year-old is expected to cost the Magpies around £40m in total, a fee that will eat heavily into their transfer budget and against their Financial Fair Play spending limits.

One way they can offset this is by selling players and the Frenchman could be the casualty of a move for Barnes. There is no doubt that the club would want to keep Saint-Maximin and that under Howe there will be a role for him in the first-team.

However, there isn’t much room for sentimentality in football and if the club wants to conclude a deal for Barnes and any other players this summer, some of the current squad will have to move on. Saint-Maximin is one of the few assets they have that would command a decent transfer fee and have suitors lining up for his signature.

There is of course a world in which the Magpies keep Saint-Maximin at the club and have him and Barnes battle for that left-wing role - but that world would likely see them miss out on strengthening in other areas of the pitch. Their defence, which was so solid for the majority of the season, could do with one or two more additions, else fans face a season of worry that one injury could derail their whole season.